|
|
Services were held on July 23 at the Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery for Air Force veteran and Clayton resident James R. "Jim" Elmquist, 88, who passed away on July 5, 2019.
Also known as the "Old Cowboy," he as was born on June 21, 1931 in St. Paul, Minn., the oldest of six children to the last Leonard and Kathrine Elmquist. Because of the Depression, the family traveled a lot looking for work before finally settling down in Los Angeles. Jim attended college in Fresno, Calif., before he was drafted into the Air Force. He was stationed in Greenland for most of his time in the service.
After his discharge, he returned to college to study agriculture. While there, he was a member of the school's rodeo team. He competed in bull and bareback riding and calf roping. It was there that he met his future wife, Judith Young, a barrel racer and goat-tier. They were married on Sept. 12, 1958, in Las Vegas. A daughter, Elena Elmquist, was born on March 2 1961.
After graduation., he continued competing on the pro rodeo circuit along with working as a juvenile corrections office.
He raced and trained quarter horses and thoroughbreds from 1963-77 in California and Washington.
The family moved to Kent, Wash., after he took a teaching job. He taught math at Kent Meridian High School for 35 years. He also coach football, boys and girls basketball, track and tennis.
His wife was an elementary school teacher in Kent for 33 years.
After their retirement in 2003, they moved to Clayton. They started showing show dogs including Russian wolfhounds, greyhounds, pointer and crescent.
Mrs. Elmquist passed away on Jan 26, 2011 after a battle with cancer. She was interred next to her husband at the Medical Lake Veterans Cemetery.
His favorite pastimes were caring for animals, working his property of 20 acres and telling stories of the "good old day."
He is survived by his daughter, Elena Scribner; three sisters, Judy Bean in Idaho, Janet Pierce in Colorado and Dolly Baldwin in Arizona; and two grandchildren, Kristin and Michael Scribner.
Two brothers, Jack and Jerry Elmquist, predeceased him.
The family wishes to thank the Deer Park/Clayton townsfolk and neighbors for looking after Jim during his times of need.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019