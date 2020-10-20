1/1
Jonathan Lee Kansanback
1988 - 2020
Gone too soon. Beloved by all. Faithful and loving husband, brother, uncle, friend and son. Was received with honor by our heavenly Father on October 10, 2020. Jonathan Lee Kansanback was a gift to his family and to the world. People who met him knew his gentle, kind nature and sweet spirit. Jonathan left the roots of God's love in all our hearts and lives.

Now he stands as a Mighty Oak in our memories with his branches stretched out far and wide. He loved and was deeply loved. Until we meet him again in heaven…

03-28-1988 to 10-10-2020

Published in Deer Park Tribune from Oct. 20 to Nov. 19, 2020.
