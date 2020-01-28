|
Karen Patricia Currie, age 74, of Richland, Washington, passed away on December 1, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born to the late Paul Helmut Just and Florence Magdalena Fox in Spokane, Washington on January 9, 1945.
Karen is survived by her sons Doug McFarland and Matthew Currie, their wives Dani McFarland and Chantry Currie, and her grandchildren Hendrix Currie, and Audrey and Erik McFarland, who were all fortunate enough to live in the Tri-Cities with her.
She is also survived by her stepdaughters Katherine Strom and Carolyn Stanley, their husbands Nick Stanley and Steve Strom, and her grandchildren Luke Stanley, and John Stanley. She leaves behind her brother Paul Just and her sister Joan McGillivray. She was proceeded in death by her husband Bill Currie, and her sisters Merry Lou Mullinex, and Marge Klick.
Karen grew upon a farm at Loon Lake, Washington. She graduated from Eastern Washington University 1967 in Business Management, and for 48 years worked as a DSHS Caseworker, an office manager in a high school, and mostly as an IT project manager. After college she lived in Spokane, WA (3 years), Bonners Ferry, ID (10 years), San Diego, CA (19 years) and had lived in Richland, WA for the past 13 years.
Upon moving to Richland in 2006, she became a member of All Saints' Episcopal Church where she shared faith and fellowship. She retired in March of 2011 but for several years continued to work one day a week in the All Saints' Episcopal church office, and the rest of her time was spent with her children and grandchildren, singing in the church choir and helping out with outreach activities in the church. She enjoyed going to plays and concerts and other cultural events with her friends, and travel included many of our beautiful National Parks, Rome, Italy and a summer trip to England.
Karen worked hard to help make a life for her family, both before and after retirement. Whether it was working a full time job and large garden to help feed her family in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, working her way up the corporate ladder in San Diego, California during the onset of Bill's Alzheimer's Disease, transplanting to Richland, Washington prior to retiring to be closer to family, or organizing and funding annual family adventures, it was all about the health and happiness of her family.
Karen was an avid gardener and loved all things green and growing. To those whose lives she touched, she was known for her desire to create bounty and beauty through nature. She loved being outside, and she loved the work it took to make things grow and prosper, as much as she did the resulting beauty. Please make any donations, in lieu of flowers, to the in memory of Karen Currie.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020