Kenneth D. Elliott (age 67), passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Nov. 3, 2020. Born Oct. 23, 1953 in Spokane, Washington to Glenn W. Elliott and Elizabeth A. (Elliott) Lampson, he grew up on the family farm in Deer Park, Washington and graduated from Deer Park High School in 1972. In 1974 he married Sherrie Bolich, and together they raised three wonderful daughters. He was a selfless man who always put his family and others first. Working in the tile industry, he perfected his craft for over 50 years in the business, becoming a master craftsman in tile, marble and granite.



His love of the outdoors was remarkable. His passion for trail conservation and teaching others about trail work, hunting, fishing, horse packing, chainsaw certification, and more, was truly a gift to others. He was a member of Back Country Horsemen for 32 years and led numerous projects and received many awards. He was also a car enthusiast from a young age and enjoyed working on car projects, and tinkering with or fixing anything around the farm.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sherrie, daughters Amy Thomson (Rod), Erin Haney (Ryan) and Alissa Long (Bryan), sister Maxine Wilson-Young (Mike); 6 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Rick.



He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Memorial donations may be made to: Back Country Horsemen of Washington, P.O. Box 1132, Ellensburg, WA 98926.

