Olsen, Larry Joseph went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. Born on January 18, 1938 to Carl and Imogene Olsen of Milan-Elk area. Larry was a graduate of Riverside High School in Riverside, WA. He served in the U.S. Army. Larry was a carpenter by trade, and built many houses for family and friends. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Sandy OIsen; father, Carl; mother, Imogene; brother, Kenny. He was the oldest of seven children and was the father figure to the three youngest children. Larry is survived by Bill Olsen, Karen Canon, Jeanie Olsen, Tom Olsen, Cathy (Steve) Schultz and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many. There will be a Celebration of Life Feb. 1, 2020 at the in Elk, WA.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020