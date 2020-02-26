Home

Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Open Door Church
Deer Park, WA
View Map

LaVerna Berger


1935 - 2020
LaVerna Berger Obituary
LaVerna Berger, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. LaVerna was born April 9, 1935 to Dan and Clara Stach in Deer Park where she lived all her life. On August 6, 1952 she married Don Berger and together they raised four children. In 1966 they bought their present farm where she lived for 53 years. She was a member of the Stevens County CowBells, Charter member of Jaycee Wives, Women's League, Scout Den Mother, Bluebird helper and Room Mother for all four of her children in elementary school. She was a Sunday school teacher, belonged to a sewing club, knitting club and Ladies Pinochle.

LaVerna loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren any time she was needed.
She is survived by her husband Don of 67 years, her children Debbie Bacon (Randy) of Brinnon, WA, Brian (Nancy) Berger of Clayton, Terry Berger of Soldotna, AK, and Brent (Cheryl) Berger of Deer Park, six grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

A service will be held at the Open Door Church in Deer Park on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am followed by a celebration of LaVerna's life at Divots at the Deer Park Golf Course. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane. To sign LaVerna's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
