1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Lois was born to Clyde and Dorothy Lockwood in their family home in Kimball, Neb. Lois was the middle sister of three, and loved to say that she was "homemade." The family moved to Ronan, Mont., in 1947.

Lois married in 1956 and moved to California. While living here she had two children. These boys were the love of her life. As she raised her family, she also worked as a secretary. Then they moved to Portland Ore.

After a brief stay in Portland, the family moved to Spokane. Lois' interests turned to raising, training, and showing German Shepherds.

In 1965 the family bought a farm in Newport near Diamond Lake. During the 30 years that Lois lived here the family developed one of the largest pig farms in the Pacific Northwest. They ran it until 1977, and then it was closed and turned into a cedar shake mill.

During this part of life her she did all of the accounting for the businesses, and worked at the Newport courthouse. She was involved with the boys in Boy Scouts, 4-H, and Grange.

Lois also purchased one of the very first home computers. It came in several boxes, and she built it herself.

While still living at the farm, the family briefly opened and operated Diamond Lake Gas & Mini Mart. She also traveled and worked as a payroll secretary for field offices in construction work.

She joined the Eagles and was a member until 2017.

She honed her knitting skills and bought herself one of the first electronic knitting machines. She made a lot of "new baby" gifts for family and friends. Some of these "new babies" were her grandchildren, who then experienced living at the farm and time with "Gramma."

Lois' leisure activities were bowling, pool, and dart leagues. She received many trophies and pins for her achievements. The family also rode snowmobiles and enjoyed boating.

In 1995 Lois divorced, moved to Clayton, and purchased Clayton Mini Storage. She co-operated the new business with one of her sons.

While living there she continued to enjoy her pool and dart leagues and she even took up golfing. She joined the Red Hat Society in 2006 and went to many conventions

In 2013 Lois moved to Lewiston, Idaho. Here she turned her attention to her love of gardening. She said the only good green bean is a home-canned one. Her leisure time was spent playing Cribbage, Bejeweled, spending time with her great granddaughters baking, playing Nintendo, and listening to them sing.

Lois loved family holidays her entire life. She loved the decorations, playing games, reading poems, and coming together to share a meal. She would always be around to help the young ones to carve pumpkins, dye Easter eggs and wrap presents.

Lois is survived by her sister, Bev Lenz of Missoula; two sons, Tracy (Kari) of Lewiston and Chris (Ronda) of Clayton; six grandchildren Tara, Amber, Justin, Kayli, Lexi and Angilene; and nine great-grandchildren; Abigail, AnaBelle, Nolan, Canaan, Dakota, Haven, Riley, Olivia and Gibson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister Georgia Jefferys.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held in Lewiston at 1127 Ripon Ave. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m.