Lorena Mae Smith, a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born on May 15, 1927 in La Sal, UT to parents John and Lora (Secrest) Loomis.
Lorena and her family moved to the Fruitland Valley area when she was 7 years of age. Her father took a job as a farm hand working for a local Mine owner taking care of his horses and the children were responsible for chores around the farm. She attended grade school in Fruitland and started high school in Hunters, would later move to Medical Lake with her mother during the war and graduated from Medical Lake High School with the class of 1946 as class Valedictorian. After graduating from MLHS, she went to Richland to work in Kadlec Hospital in the Business Administrators office. There she met and married Ellwood (Smitty) Smith in 1950. Longing for the mountains and trees instead of sagebrush and sand, they moved to Inchelium, where Smitty worked as a mechanic for Lincoln Lumber Co. Then an opportunity came for them to buy the Chevron Service Station in Hunters, back to the area she'd lived since she was 7 years old. They ran the service station for 13 years. Then, Smitty worked for the school district and Stevens County Road District until retirement. She was involved with many community activities thru the years, including Fire District, Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood Cemetery Association and Boy Scout Troop Committee. Some will recall her "famous" Hunters Fair BBQ Sauce." Quoting from her, "most of my jobs have been overworked-underpaid types."
Lorena and Smitty welcomed 3 children into their lives, Chester, Jason (Scotty), and Bret. She lovingly cared for her family and home and maintained the most beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. After retirement in 1984 the two of them had some time to travel. They embarked on such destinations like Alaska, Utah and Canada on many occasions. They remained in Hunters until 2002 then moved to Deer Park, WA to be closer to family. Lorena enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading but what she absolutely loved most was to be in her gardens. She had beautiful flower gardens and phenomenal vegetable gardens which, in turn, became canned goods for the family. In 2010, her beloved Smitty passed away, but she was able to remain at her home until the very end. Lorena was a caring and encouraging mother that had an immense love for her family which resonates true to this day.
Lorena was preceded in death by her husband, Ellwood; son, Scotty; sister, Callene; brother, Jack. She is survived by her sons, Chester (Arlene) Smith, Bret (Angie) Smith; grandchildren, Breanne (Noah), Bryan (Kimberly), Cassandra, Steven, Trey and great grandchildren, Jack, Cora, Ana, Lucy, Abel, August, Nevaeh, and Lucas.
Lorena will be laid to rest next to her husband Ellwood in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hunters, WA. Family asks that any memorials be made to Greenwood Cemetery in memory of our Mother & Father and their many years serving at the cemetery. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Lorena and her family moved to the Fruitland Valley area when she was 7 years of age. Her father took a job as a farm hand working for a local Mine owner taking care of his horses and the children were responsible for chores around the farm. She attended grade school in Fruitland and started high school in Hunters, would later move to Medical Lake with her mother during the war and graduated from Medical Lake High School with the class of 1946 as class Valedictorian. After graduating from MLHS, she went to Richland to work in Kadlec Hospital in the Business Administrators office. There she met and married Ellwood (Smitty) Smith in 1950. Longing for the mountains and trees instead of sagebrush and sand, they moved to Inchelium, where Smitty worked as a mechanic for Lincoln Lumber Co. Then an opportunity came for them to buy the Chevron Service Station in Hunters, back to the area she'd lived since she was 7 years old. They ran the service station for 13 years. Then, Smitty worked for the school district and Stevens County Road District until retirement. She was involved with many community activities thru the years, including Fire District, Chamber of Commerce, Greenwood Cemetery Association and Boy Scout Troop Committee. Some will recall her "famous" Hunters Fair BBQ Sauce." Quoting from her, "most of my jobs have been overworked-underpaid types."
Lorena and Smitty welcomed 3 children into their lives, Chester, Jason (Scotty), and Bret. She lovingly cared for her family and home and maintained the most beautiful flower and vegetable gardens. After retirement in 1984 the two of them had some time to travel. They embarked on such destinations like Alaska, Utah and Canada on many occasions. They remained in Hunters until 2002 then moved to Deer Park, WA to be closer to family. Lorena enjoyed cooking, baking, and reading but what she absolutely loved most was to be in her gardens. She had beautiful flower gardens and phenomenal vegetable gardens which, in turn, became canned goods for the family. In 2010, her beloved Smitty passed away, but she was able to remain at her home until the very end. Lorena was a caring and encouraging mother that had an immense love for her family which resonates true to this day.
Lorena was preceded in death by her husband, Ellwood; son, Scotty; sister, Callene; brother, Jack. She is survived by her sons, Chester (Arlene) Smith, Bret (Angie) Smith; grandchildren, Breanne (Noah), Bryan (Kimberly), Cassandra, Steven, Trey and great grandchildren, Jack, Cora, Ana, Lucy, Abel, August, Nevaeh, and Lucas.
Lorena will be laid to rest next to her husband Ellwood in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hunters, WA. Family asks that any memorials be made to Greenwood Cemetery in memory of our Mother & Father and their many years serving at the cemetery. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deer Park Tribune from May 20 to Jun. 19, 2020.