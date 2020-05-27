Mary Nordfelt
1941 - 2020
On Thursday, May 7th 2020, Mary Nordfelt, loving wife and mother, went to the arms of Jesus at the age of 78.

Mary was born on December 12, 1941 to Martha Wedge and Roy Highfill in Little Rock, Arkansas. Mary had 2 daughters, Denise and Vickie that she raised as a single parent until August 6 1986 when she married the love of her life Douglas Nordfelt. Mary had a passion for music and she could be seen dancing to Stevie Ray Raugh or any other blues, rock or country. In her younger years she knew how to tear up the dance floor and went to sock hops and later ball room dances. She loved to garden and had an immaculate landscaped yard, as well as the cleanest house around. Mary also loved animals and her pets would be treated and loved like her children. Mary loved to go for drives and she was a country girl through and through. Her greatest passion was her family and they loved her.

Mary was preceded in death by her mother Martha, father Roy, 2 brothers James and Tom, and 1 sister Gail. She leaves behind her husband Douglas Nordfelt, 2 daughters Denise and Vickie, sisters Barbara, Norma Jean, and Sheila; and brothers Will and Edward. She had a huge family with 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, sister's in law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published in Deer Park Tribune from May 27 to Jun. 26, 2020.
