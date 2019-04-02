Oran Dickson Lord

1989 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Oran Dickson Lord, 30, of Spokane passed away on March 7.

Lord was born Feb. 20, 1989, in Sacramento Valley, Calif., to Heidi M. Gnos Kuban and Barry William Lord.

He grew up in the Deer Park area and was a graduate of Riverside High School. Lord attended Devry University in Phoenix, Ariz., and Washington State University where he was a member of the Gamma Theta Chapter of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Lord worked in computer IT, computer engineering, quality assurance and customer service in Spokane, Newport and Pierre, S.D. He had a mind for technology and could fix most anything.

He enjoyed video games and movies. He had an excellent singing voice and shared it with others singing karaoke and acting in live theater. He enjoyed disc golf, hiking and following Pittsburgh Penguins hockey.

Survivors include his mother, Heidi Gnos Kuban, and stepfather Kevin Kuban of Deer Park; brothers Levi Berg and Noel Kuban; grandparents Sunny Belisle and Josef Gnos; many friends, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and two nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father, Barry William Lord.

A funeral mass and internment will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at St. Mary's Presentation Catholic Church in Deer Park, and at a later date at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Dixon, Calif.

The family asks those who want to pay tribute to Lord to donate to their local food banks. Published in Deer Park Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries