Patricia A. Thompson passed away at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane on Oct. 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Juan N. Thompson, and survived by her three daughters, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much.
Pat was born in Michigan and moved with her parents to California as a teen where she loved the warm weather and beaches. She was very involved in her church community: as a young adult she had been a founding member of a bible church in Lafayette, Calif., served as the children's Sunday School Director at Manhattan Heights Baptist Church in Manhattan Beach, Calif. and was a longtime member, Sunday school/VBS teacher at Peaceful Valley Church in Elk.
Pat met Juan, the love of her life, through a church friend and was married September 1959, started a family and moved to Deer Park in 1971.
Pat loved animals, raising many on the family's farm near Deer Park and was involved in the Dairy Goat Association, 4-H and county fairs. She will be sadly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Peaceful Valley Church, Elk. A light lunch will follow.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019