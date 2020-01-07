|
On Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, Richard John Welchly, loving husband and father, passed away at age 84.
Richard was born on Aug. 26, 1935 in San Jose, Calif., to Emil Welchly and Viola Matliano. He received his drafting degree from San Jose Community College in 1962 and started his own plumbing business, RJ Welchly Plumbing, in the greater Spokane/Deer Park area in 1975.
On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Elizabeth Grace Davis. They raised six daughters (Cindy, Susan, Renee, Misti, Jeannine, and Tiffany) and one son (Richard, Jr.).
Richard enjoyed watching all types of professional sports and being in the outdoors. He particularly loved cheering on his grandkids in their respective sports. He especially loved fishing and hunting. In his younger years,
Richard was an outstanding baseball player, excelling as a catcher, right fielder, and was a tough southpaw pitcher and batter. Richard was also a talented boxer at San Jose State College, having once knocked down the NCAA national champion in a boxing bout. He was also an accomplished trumpeter.
Richard was known for his unconditional love, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Richard held many positions in his church, including that of a Bishop. He indeed was the best dad in the world.
He is survived by his wife Elizabeth ("Bess"); his seven children (and respective spouses), Cindy and Jack Best, Susan and Jim Palmer, Renee and J Attridge, Misti and Todd Munns, Jeannine and Ty Lim, Rick and Laura Welchly, and Tiffany and Micah Erwin. Richard's posterity also includes 27 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at N.34221 Newport Highway in Chattaroy at 11 a.m.
