Robert Dean Novak


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Dean Novak Obituary
Robert Dean Novak died in his home in Deer Park on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the age of 93.
Robert was born on Dec. 3, 1925, to Julia Forman and Edward Novak in Bijou Hills, S.D. He was a World War II veteran and proud of it. He owned Big D Septic Service and Budget Storage Units in Deer Park for 40 plus-years.
He left four living children, Theodore E. Novak of Elk, Robert D. Novak Jr. of Post Falls, Idaho, Kathy Murphy of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Cindy Vadnais of Carlsbad, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his youngest son, Craig S. Novak, formally of Roseburg, Ore.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Apr. 10, 2019
