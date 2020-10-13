Rosemary K. Murphy passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 77. A natural born caregiver, Rosemary was quiet, kind and compassionate. Born on March 22, 1943 in Deer Park, WA to Louis and Florence Staffanson. Rosemary was part of the Deer Park community her entire life. She graduated from Deer Park High School in 1961 and later earned a beautician license. She was involved in the Garden Spot Square Dance club, Clayton Grange and worked at Phillips' Dept Store. She enjoyed gardening, baking, crafts, books, and calling bingo at the D.P. Senior Center.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clifford Murphy, and sister, Dixie Thomas.
She is survived by her seven children, Roberta Johnston, Jimmy Murphy, Dan Murphy, Brenda (Ken) Craudell, Patricia (Jeff) Yates, Harold Murphy, Carol (James) Osterud, six grandchildren, 2 great- grandchildren, her brother, Joe (Eileen) Staffanson and sister, Vera Swanson and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 34221 N Newport Hwy, Chattaroy WA.
Social distancing and mask-wearing precautions, in compliance with Washington State Phase 2 COVID guidelines, will be stringently followed.