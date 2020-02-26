|
Tanya Kay Brossard passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Tanya was born to Richard Bratton and Patty Reiter on Dec. 29, 1959. Preceded in death by her longtime partner Gerald "General" Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter Jessica Rose Rohwer (Robert), mother Patty Reiter (Brad), sister Carla McCullough (Tony), two brothers, Jason Dueweke (Lisa), Josh Dueweke (Rapha), stepfather Dana Dueweke (Sally), Tim Smale her companion of 7 years and her two grandsons Caleb and Clayton along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Tanya was a free spirit that loved all animals, especially her wolves. She loved to ride Harleys. May she "Be free and ride hard."
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020