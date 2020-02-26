Home

POWERED BY

Tanya Kay Brossard


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tanya Kay Brossard Obituary
Tanya Kay Brossard passed away Jan. 27, 2020. Tanya was born to Richard Bratton and Patty Reiter on Dec. 29, 1959. Preceded in death by her longtime partner Gerald "General" Hamilton. She is survived by her daughter Jessica Rose Rohwer (Robert), mother Patty Reiter (Brad), sister Carla McCullough (Tony), two brothers, Jason Dueweke (Lisa), Josh Dueweke (Rapha), stepfather Dana Dueweke (Sally), Tim Smale her companion of 7 years and her two grandsons Caleb and Clayton along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Tanya was a free spirit that loved all animals, especially her wolves. She loved to ride Harleys. May she "Be free and ride hard."
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tanya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -