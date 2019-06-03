Thomas Earl "Tom" Wear was born in Toppenish, Wash., on Dec. 23, 1941, to Lloyd and Josephine (Tussing) Wear. He passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on May 21, 2019, at his brother's home in Spangle, Wash.

Tom was continually surrounded by the love of his many family members, and caregivers from Horizon Hospice and Comfort Keepers of Spokane.

Tom met his wife, Antoinette "Toni" Griffin in Palouse, Wash., in 1961 while working as a ranch hand for a relative. After five years of dating, Tom made Toni his wife. They celebrated 53 years of marriage on Sept. 13, 2018.

They moved to Deer Park in 1977 and raised four children, Earl (Shani) Wear of Rathdrum, Idaho, Brian and Joel Wear of Deer Park, and Tammy (Colin) Wear-Cassezza of Deer Park. They have 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Tom worked with horses throughout his life, and his family logged the Idaho Panhandle with draft horses when he was young. He learned the meat-cutting trade, and owned and operated custom and retail meat shops in Deer Park and Spokane.

He retired from meat cutting and drove for Greyhound Bus Lines, receiving a retirement from them, as well.

Tom's parents, and his brother Raleigh passed tragically before him.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as eight brothers and two sisters.

Memorial services for Tom will be held at the Spangle Community Church, 305 E. Second St., Spangle, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 2 p.m.

Cremation provided by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services of Spokane. Published in Deer Park Tribune on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary