Rest in peace my dear friend Verla. You deserve the best because you are one of the good and faithful to enter Heaven's gates. You always cared no matter what, without judging in all the many years I have known you. I enjoyed the times lunching and playing with Gunnar and Tori. You were blessed with good husband in Don and beautiful family.. Thinking of them all...Lynette, Gregg, and Rita, too. In hopes of helping stop Parkinson, I have donated today plus will also leave a donation in your memory at Loon Lake. Thanks for all you did for our town and me. Love from Judy, always!

Judy Gross

Friend