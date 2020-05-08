Verla Myrtle (Moll) Meyer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verla M. Meyer Went to be with the Lord on April 25,2020. Born in Spokane, WA on February 18, 1941, she is survived by son, Gregg Meyer of Loon Lake, WA, and daughter, Lynette Kuehl of Chattaroy, WA; as well as her 6 grandchildren. Also survived by her sister, Rita Casberg of Little River, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Donald August Meyer, in 2002; her parents William (Bill) Moll, in 1983, and Berniece (Boots) Moll in 1999. Verla graduated from Deer Park High School in 1959, where she and Don were high-school sweethearts. After high school she got her first job as a secretary at the National Bank of Commerce in Deer Park. Mom wrote in her memory book "most of my friends planned to go to college but I wanted to find a job and hang around with Don Meyer!" She and Don were married in Deer Park on May 28, 1961. Mom's favorite pastime was visiting family and friends. She was truly a social butterfly! She was active in the community with the Loon Lake Loon Association. After both Gregg and Lynette started school, she began a 30-year career as a rural mail carrier. Her pride and devotion to her grandchildren have left lifelong impressions of love. Mom's favorite book was the Bible. She had an everlasting spiritual impact on her children, grandchildren, and many family members and friends in the community. She was a true blessing to all who knew her, showing strength, humor, and faith up to her last hours of life, a gift that we will be eternally grateful for. This quote from her memory book captures her outlook on life: "There will always be happy times, and stressful times, and sad times, and we all have a choice in how we react to them. Choose to accept them, God's plan is bigger than ours. It's Perfect."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. To sign Verla's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deer Park Tribune from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 6, 2020
I have such fond memories of Verla attending St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Clayton when I was young. She always had a beautiful, kind smile!
Tammy McLean
Friend
May 2, 2020
Rest in peace my dear friend Verla. You deserve the best because you are one of the good and faithful to enter Heaven's gates. You always cared no matter what, without judging in all the many years I have known you. I enjoyed the times lunching and playing with Gunnar and Tori. You were blessed with good husband in Don and beautiful family.. Thinking of them all...Lynette, Gregg, and Rita, too. In hopes of helping stop Parkinson, I have donated today plus will also leave a donation in your memory at Loon Lake. Thanks for all you did for our town and me. Love from Judy, always!
Judy Gross
Friend
April 29, 2020
With sympathy for the loss of your mother, grandmother and sister. May your good memories comfort you. My husband and I are long-time friends of Dick and Rita.
Glenda Brannan
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved