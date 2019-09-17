Home

POWERED BY

Wesley Jay Walker


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley Jay Walker Obituary
Wesley Jay Walker was born on June 6, 1957, to Lloyd and Caretta Walker. The Walker family moved to Deer Park in 1970. We lived most of his life in the Deer Park area and graduated from Deer Park High School.
Wes died from a stroke on Sept. 11.
He leaves a son, Warren Jay Walker; his parents; a brother, Jace (Jamie) Walker; three sisters, Dana (Tim) Hurley, Lloy (Bob) Schmidt and Trese Norton; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his oldest brother, Bill Walker.
Wes loved spending time with his son fishing, hunting, camping and countless other activities.
He was a great father and friend who will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Deer Park, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.