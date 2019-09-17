|
|
Wesley Jay Walker was born on June 6, 1957, to Lloyd and Caretta Walker. The Walker family moved to Deer Park in 1970. We lived most of his life in the Deer Park area and graduated from Deer Park High School.
Wes died from a stroke on Sept. 11.
He leaves a son, Warren Jay Walker; his parents; a brother, Jace (Jamie) Walker; three sisters, Dana (Tim) Hurley, Lloy (Bob) Schmidt and Trese Norton; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his oldest brother, Bill Walker.
Wes loved spending time with his son fishing, hunting, camping and countless other activities.
He was a great father and friend who will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Deer Park, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in Deer Park Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019