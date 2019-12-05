|
On November 18, Agnes Duda, 94, of New Port Richey, Florida, received her angel wings. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Emil H. Duda, Sr. and son Emil H. Duda, Jr. She was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA and in 1957 moved to Edgemere, MD, where she raised her children Emil, Jake, Mike and Marcia. She leaves behind daughter-in-laws Donna, Janice and Bette, all of Baltimore. She was the grandmother to 11, great grandmother to 14 and great great grandmother of two. Agnes retired from the Federal Government. She was an avid crocheter and loved making blankets. She enjoyed music and retired in Florida. She resided with Marcia and her children Katie, Michael and Emily. She is loved and missed. Our Angel is in heaven.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019