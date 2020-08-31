1/1
Alice Ann Koscielski
1958 - 2020
On August 11th, 2020, Alice Ann Koscielski passed away peacefully at her Sparrows Point home after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was 62 years old and was with her family at the time of her passing.

She was buried at a private, Graveside Service at Oak Lawn Cemetery on Thursday, August 13th.

Alice was born and raised in North Point Village and graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1976. She was a hard working woman and held various positions, including office, barmaid, security officer and factory worker. Her last position was with CCL Industries in Dundalk as a Bindery Technician.

She was a kind and generous woman and enjoyed good music. She leaves behind her two sisters, Veronica Bauer and Eileen Rice, her nieces, nephews and many friends. She was pre-deceased by her brother, Michael and her parents: Peter and Theresa Koscielski.

She loved caring for cats and had many during her lifetime including her two recent ones, Felix and Fiona - who will miss her dearly too.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

