1/
Allan W. Parsons
1953 - 2020
On November 19, 2020, Allan W. Parsons, beloved husband of Linda J. Parsons (nee Baker); devoted father of William Kurgan and his wife Valerie; cherished grandfather of Nick and Carly Kurgan; loving brother of Robert Parsons and his wife Renee, and Beverly Parsons and her husband Bob Kohler; dear uncle of Marianne Parsons, Jessica Parsons, and Sean Parsons.

A private cremation was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or www.cancer.org. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home, P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue ~ Essex
Baltimore, MD 21221
410-686-4888
