On November 19, 2020, Allan W. Parsons, beloved husband of Linda J. Parsons (nee Baker); devoted father of William Kurgan and his wife Valerie; cherished grandfather of Nick and Carly Kurgan; loving brother of Robert Parsons and his wife Renee, and Beverly Parsons and her husband Bob Kohler; dear uncle of Marianne Parsons, Jessica Parsons, and Sean Parsons.
A private cremation was held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or www.cancer.org
. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.