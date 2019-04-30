Home

Alma A. Wieczynski Obituary
On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, Alma A. Wieczynski (nee Pawlak) beloved wife of the late Walter F. Wieczynski, loving mother of Barbara Rogitz, Thomas, Mark and Christopher Wieczynski and their spouses. Also survived by five grandsons, two granddaughters, and one great grandson.
Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Friday, May 3, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of Hope Church on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's name may be made to the Our Lady of Hope School.
www.KFHPA.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019
