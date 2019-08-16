Home

Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
Amelia Dzierwa


1925 - 2019
Amelia Dzierwa Obituary
On August 13, 2019 Amelia M. Dzierwa; beloved wife of the late Stephen C. Dzierwa; devoted mother of Ron Dzierwa and his wife Deb; loving grandmother of Julie Dzierwa and the late Devan Dzierwa; dear sister of Melvin Myers and his wife Diane.

Viewing will be on Saturday and Sunday 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7922 Wise Avenue.

The funeral service will be on Monday August 19, 2019 at 12 Noon. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019
