Long time Dundalk, MD resident, Angela Waskey, age 104, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's on June 8, 2019, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Terence and Wendy Waskey.

Angela was born August 4, 1914 in Baltimore, MD, to Polish Immigrants Julian and Paulina Kownacki. She survived both parents; her sister, Mary Ann Kownacki; her husband of 52 years, Andrew Waskey; and also her beloved oldest son, Marion Waskey. She is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Wendy Waskey, of Centreville, MD.

Angela attended the Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore, where she was trained to be a seamstress/tailor. She was well known as an avid gardener, Polka dancer and bowler. She is also known for her contributions to the community she loved and to St. Rita's Parish. Charles Taylor in his February 3, 2005 Dundalk Eagle column (Changing Times) identified Angela Waskey as one of Dundalk's "superneighbors." Many would agree she was a superneighbor, a superfriend, and a much beloved supermom.

Funeral arrangements can be found on the Bradley, Ashton and Kehl website: www.bradleyashton.com/obituaries/obituaries.php. Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 13, 2019