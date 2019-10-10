|
Anice Marie Blevins (formerly Cook), a longtime resident of Oliver Beach, passed away on October 2, 2019. Anice was born in Pineville, WV, on October 18, 1934, to Garland Otto Cook, Sr. and Flora Cook. The daughter of a coal-miner, she was raised in West Virginia and began working at age sixteen. For most of her life, she worked 2-3 jobs at a time. She eventually moved to Baltimore and obtained her Associate's degree in Social Work at Essex Community College. She worked for the Baltimore County Dept. of Aging for many years, and was described by one of her friends as "one of the best social workers I have ever seen." She loved her clients and went above and beyond, often taking meals and toys to needy families. She was best known for loving her family, flea markets, and taking care of others, even after her retirement.
She is survived by three sons: Danny Blevins, who lovingly cared for her; Allen (Janice) Blevins of Middle River; and Michael (Happy) Blevins of Glade Spring, VA. She also had six grandchildren: Nick (Jennifer) Blevins, Kristen (Zak) Ainsworth, Josh Blevins, Roman Blevins, Morgan (Josh) Holt, Cody (Mandie) Blevins, and eleven great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Arlis Cook and Garland Cook Jr. (Ida Mae) and sister, Ethel Cook, all of Pineville, WV; sister, Gladys Williams of Arizona and Bob Cook (Judy) of Texas. She also leaves behind a very special niece, Renva Toler, and her family, of Beckley WV.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, October 19th at Community Christian Church, 8009 Corporate Drive, Nottingham, MD 21236.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019