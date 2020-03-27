|
|
Anna Baker Nolley (Ratzburg) Estes
Anna succumbed to lung cancer on March 26, 2020, at home with family. She was 79. She was born on March 9, 1941, in Waynesboro, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents Elliott Delke Nolley, Jr., and Katherine Baker Nolley, and by her second husband Bob Harvey Estes. She is survived by three children, Deborah Hopkins, MD of State College, PA, Darin Ratzburg of Dundalk, MD, and Dave Ratzburg of Glen Burnie, MD, and by her sister Kristin Crouthamel of Baltimore, MD. She had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She graduated from Dundalk high school in 1959 and was very active with class of 1959 reunions and luncheons. She was a veteran of the Air Force. She retired after 30 years as a bank teller at First National Bank of Maryland. She enjoyed finding four leaf clovers, playing super challenger sudoku, and plain old fashion board games including trivial pursuit and monopoly. She introduced her family to a love for camping. She enjoyed bingo and gathering with friends at Edgemere Senior Center, Ateaze, and Essex Senior Centers. She also enjoy traveling with her sister on trips arranged through Edgemere Senior Center. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic there will be no services at this time but a gathering will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please take care of yourself during this pandemic and consider donating to Edgemere, Essex, or Ateaze senior centers at a later time when you are able. Condolences can be sent to http://www. connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com/obituary/anna-Estes?fh id= 11187
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020