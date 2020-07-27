1/1
Anna Jean (Dregier) Herr
1946 - 2020
On July 24, 2020 Anna Jean Herr; beloved wife of the late Frederick P. Herr; loving mother of Donna Auvil and her husband Brian, Daniel Herr and his wife Melissa, Deanna Martinez and her husband Dennis, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Nicholas Auvil, Zachary Herr, Hannah Auvil, Rachel Martinez and Brandon Herr.

A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. Friends may visit on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the We Care Fund, Franklin Square Hospital, 9103 Franklin Square Drive, Suite 1400, Baltimore Maryland 21237.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
JUL
30
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
Funeral services provided by
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664
