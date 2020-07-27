On July 24, 2020 Anna Jean Herr; beloved wife of the late Frederick P. Herr; loving mother of Donna Auvil and her husband Brian, Daniel Herr and his wife Melissa, Deanna Martinez and her husband Dennis, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Nicholas Auvil, Zachary Herr, Hannah Auvil, Rachel Martinez and Brandon Herr.



A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Thursday July 30, 2020 at 9 a.m. Friends may visit on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the We Care Fund, Franklin Square Hospital, 9103 Franklin Square Drive, Suite 1400, Baltimore Maryland 21237.



