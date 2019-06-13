|
Anna Marie Healey passed away on June 2, 2019. She worked for the Postal Service for 25 years and a clerk for the Water Dept. for about 15 years before she retired.
She is survived by her two sisters: Debbie Sammons and Terry Webb; a loving aunt to Rich Jr., Phil Nail, Nick Bailey and wife Mary, Jake Simmons and niece, Carla Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her grandmom, Anna Zaloudek, Mom, Marie Webb, and nephew, Chris Bailey. She will be truly missed by all.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 13, 2019