Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Healey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Marie Healey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Marie Healey Obituary
Anna Marie Healey passed away on June 2, 2019. She worked for the Postal Service for 25 years and a clerk for the Water Dept. for about 15 years before she retired.
She is survived by her two sisters: Debbie Sammons and Terry Webb; a loving aunt to Rich Jr., Phil Nail, Nick Bailey and wife Mary, Jake Simmons and niece, Carla Bailey.
She is preceded in death by her grandmom, Anna Zaloudek, Mom, Marie Webb, and nephew, Chris Bailey. She will be truly missed by all.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.