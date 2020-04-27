|
On April 25 Anna "Missy" Ross (Fetty) went peacefully to be with the Lord. Anna, the daughter of the late Walter and Rose Fetty, is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Allen Ross, devoted mother of Aaron Ross and Amber Stencil and loving sister to Brenda Ross and Doug Fetty. She is beloved Grandmom of Ashtin, Austin, Collin, Brandyn, Kelsey, Christian, Samantha and Estoria and Great Grandmother of Lyra and Colton.
Anna graduated from Patapsco High School in 1967. She was a longtime resident of Plainfield Rd. Anna was a devout Christian who loved attending church and spending time with family.
Anna will always be remembered for her contagious laughter, backwards talking and her tremendous love for family. She will be missed by many but not forgotten. We love you Ann, Missy, Mom, Grandmom.
A private Graveside service will be held at Holly Hills Cemetery. A Memorial service celebrating Anna's life will be held at a later time.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020