Anna V. Jacksits of Warminster passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J.; and her daughter, Mary Ann Tolen.

Anna is survived by her daughters: Barbara Hall (Steve) and Anita Jacksits, of Warminster, PA; her sons: Louis E. Jacksits (Jennifer), of Sarasota, FL; Gerald Jacksits (Janice), of Baltimore, MD; and son-in-law, Douglas Tolen, of Sarasota, FL. She had eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

Anna was born on Christmas Eve in 1922 in Ormrod, PA. She died on the eve of Easter, a fitting time as she was a faithful and devout Catholic from Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish in Southampton. She grew up in Catasauqua, PA, but spent most of her life in Dundalk, MD, until moving to Southampton in 2004 to be near her local family. Anna was totally devoted to her family and friends, a wonderful cook in the Slovak tradition. She fed people well. She had a loving personality and was easy to talk with whether in person or on the phone. She had a great laugh that made all who knew her feel comfortable.

Anna's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, April 25, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be on Friday, April 26, 11 a.m. at Holly Hill Memorial Park, Baltimore, MD.