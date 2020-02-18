|
|
Anthony (Tony) C. Morreale, 84 of Exeter, PA passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born April 18, 1935 in Archbald, PA and raised in Pittston, PA, he was the son of Italian immigrants, the late Francisco and Maria Carmella (Zaffuto) Morreale.
Tony graduated from Pittston H.S. class of 1953 and Kings College with a bachelor's degree in political science & history. He also served in the U.S. Army and became a U.S. Army photographer in France. He also received his master's degree in education from Johns Hopkins University.
Tony Morreale married Kathleen Dillon in 1961. They both relocated to Baltimore for careers in teaching. Baltimore is where they raised their family together. The marriage ended in divorce.
Anthony was a well rounded, strong leader. He was a teacher, department chairman, a brilliant writer, as being well versed in local politics.
After retirement, Tony moved to Exeter, PA, where he loved being with dear friends and family.
Tony was his happiest being with his family, especially his precious grandchildren with whom he was so very proud of. He was always bragging about his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children; Anthony Morreale, Baltimore, MD; Ann and Husband Joe Grabowski, Lutherville, MD; and Jerry Morreale and his girlfriend Jackie Jost, Belair MD; grandchildren, Katelyn Grabowski, Andrew Morreale, Kristen Grabowski, Morgan Morreale, Meredith Grabowski; brothers Jerry Morreale and Dominic Morreale; former wife Kathleen Dillon Morreale and former daughter in law Grace Morreale. Also surviving are his very devoted nieces Sandra Cassarella, Maria Yanora and Geraldine Vickers along with numerous other nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were brothers, Salvatore, Frank, Charles and Gerald; sister, Anna and an infant sister.
Funeral Services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Township, PA.
Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.
A mass of Christian burial will be held for Tony at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter, PA. Those who plan on attending are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.
Interment services will be held at the family's convenience. Tony will be laid to Rest in St. Rocco's Cemetery with his parents.
For further information or to express your condolences to Tony's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 27, 2020