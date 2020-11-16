Anthony Frank Bressi, Jr., age 74, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Baltimore, MD passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Baltimore, MD on January 28, 1946 son of the late Anthony Frank Bressi, Sr. and the late Dorothy (Kraemer) Bressi. Tony was a graduate of Dundalk Senior High School Class of 1965 and then proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
Tony worked for 15 years with the Bricklayers Union in Baltimore prior to working for the City of Baltimore as a maintenance manager with the wastewater treatment plant retiring in 2011.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Saraceno. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sandra Ann (Stepek) Bressi; two daughters, Tina Crow (Matthew) of Carney, MD and Erin Bressi Dabbs (Timothy) of Mayo, MD; a stepson, Bryan Gernhardt of Hagerstown, MD; a daughter-in-law, Anne Gernhardt of Baltimore, MD; three grandchildren, Bryan Gernhardt, Jr., Justin Crow, Jillian Crow; and a brother, Joseph Bressi (Barbara) of Chase, MD.
A prayer service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends and family may call after 12 noon. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Tony's name to the American Lung Association
by visiting www.lung.org
