|
|
Anthony Steve Shoja
8/30/1954 - 12/02/2019
On Monday, December 2nd, 2019 Anthony (Tony) Steve Shoja, passed away at the age of 65. Tony is survived by his wife of twenty two years: Diane Shoja; two children: Joseph Shojamanesh and his wife Megan, and Christian Shojamanesh; four step-children: Lisa Kondilas-Culhagil, Kelly Kondilas-Lengrand, Stacy Kondilas-Chandler, and Michael Kondilas. Tony is also cherished by numerous grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at EDGEMERE BIBLE CHURCH 3011 Ross Ave, EDGEMERE, MD 21219 at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Dec. 19, 2019