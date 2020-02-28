|
Audrey L. Leamer, longtime resident of Jones Creek went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Newton and Elise P. Watson. She is preceded in death by her husbands William P. Konarski and to the late Ross H. Leamer. She was the devoted sister of the late George T. Watson. Audrey graduated from Sparrows Point high School in 1946. Employed by the Fort Howard Veterans Hospital for 33 years. After her retirement, she re-entered the workforce for the First National Bank. She was a member of the Jone Creek Christian Church for many years and after joined the first Christian Church of Edgemere. Ms. Leamer is survived by her daughter Judy A. Zaledonis, husband Richard J. Zaledonis Sr., Son Charles E. Konarski Sr. and his late wife Lisa Konarski. Survived by three grandchildren; Tracy A. Dinh,husband Tim; Richard J. Zaledonis Jr., wife Kelly; Charles Konarski Jr.; four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and caring family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Edgemere 2618 N. Snyder Ave., 21219.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020