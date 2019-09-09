|
|
|
Austin Martin, Jr. passed peacefully on September 6, 2019 at his home. He was 91 years old. He was the loving husband of the late Esther Mae Martin (Krafft); devoted father to Tina M. Shifflett and her late husband, David W. Shifflett, and the late Jerry A. Martin and Richard D. Martin, Sr; beloved grandfather of Richard D. Martin, Jr. and Heather Rinker; loving son of the late Austin Martin, Sr. and Janie DeLoach; dear brother of Bettie Elfer-Lindsey and the late Billie Bazemore-Johns; and beloved grandfather to eight grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Austin was born in Savannah, Georgia on October 31, 1927. He joined the Marines at 15 and was a War War II and Korean War Veteran. He met his wife, Esther, in Miami, and they were married for 66 years before her passing in 2013. During his long life, he had many titles. In addition to being a proud veteran, he was retired from Bethlehem Steel, sold real estate, and had a passion for politics, being a court magistrate, a member of the Tax Appeal Board and President of the local Democratic Club for many years. He had a huge personality and was a devoted family man, always enjoying visits from his grandchildren, friends and family. He was a considerate man and he was always willing to help others. He will be missed dearly.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019