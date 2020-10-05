Davis, Barbara Jean (Dixon) Age 82, died on September 27, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living in Cranberry, Pennsylvania. Beloved wife of the late Charles Davis Sr.; loving mother of Charles (Lisa) Davis and mamaw to Alexandra and Charles III (Trey) Davis. She was born in Washington, DC just a short walk from the Capitol and spent most her adult life in Baltimore before moving to Pittsburgh to be with her family following the death of her husband. Barbara spent her career working as an administrative assistant and ultimately as an insurance agent. Following her retirement she went on to volunteer working with school students with disabilities. She loved family trips to the beach and she was a wonderful cook, party thrower, gardener and seamstress. BJ, Babs, Barbara Jean or just Barb, she always made everyone feel welcome in her home. She will be greatly missed.



