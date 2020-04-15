|
Barbara Joan Shamanski (Bobbie) passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. She was born October 11, 1933, in Lost Creek, WV, the daughter of John and Winnie Maude Cummings Yeager.
She is survived by son, Bruce Neal and daughter-in-law Sharon; grandson, Michael; nieces: Antoinette Skinner, Judy Morris, Pam Chapman, Linda Hayes, Christie DiCarlo, and Cindy Willingham; nephews: Jerry Mano, Larry Joe Mano, Terry Mano, Jeff Yeager, Frank Corathers, Charles Kosyjana, Russell Weekly, and Randall Weekly; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Yeager; brother-in-law, Paul Hayes; companion, Joseph Ulsch; and many grand nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters: Verna Mae Mano, Freda Mano, Gladys Tucker, Myrtle Furr, Eleanor Kosyjana, Evelyn Hayes, and Mary Alice (Mame) Weekly; brother, John Clifford Yeager; and nephews: Michael Yeager and Ronald Hayes.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020