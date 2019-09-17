Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Peacocks
Princess Anne, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Mullins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Jesse Mullins Sr.

Send Flowers
Barry Jesse Mullins Sr. Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we announce our beloved Soulmate, son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, Barry Jesse Mullins, Sr. passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and would have turned 63 on September 19th.

Born to Jesse Mullins and Helen (Brown) Mullins, Soulmate to Kathleen E. Keller, Father to Barry Mullins, Jr., and father in law to Kristin Mullins, Grandfather to McKenzie Mullins, Brother to Linda Ruth Merrick, Joy Lynn Keller, and Loretta Ann Baker, Brother in law to Jerry Merrick, Albert Keller, Jr. and John Baker, favorite uncle to Gina Christine and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Barry grew up in Dundalk, MD and escaped to the Eastern Shore 28 years ago with his Soulmate of 33 years, Kathleen E. Keller. Barry enjoyed running the Holy Smoke food trailer but mostly the friends he made throughout the years at all of the festivals. He was an avid fisherman, Captain of the crabbing and fishing boats. He truly loved hunting season when all of his family and friends would come to the farm. Barry leaves behind many friends, memories, laughter and tears. He may be gone but will never be forgotten.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Peacocks in Princess Anne, MD

Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.