It is with heavy hearts that we announce our beloved Soulmate, son, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many, Barry Jesse Mullins, Sr. passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 and would have turned 63 on September 19th.
Born to Jesse Mullins and Helen (Brown) Mullins, Soulmate to Kathleen E. Keller, Father to Barry Mullins, Jr., and father in law to Kristin Mullins, Grandfather to McKenzie Mullins, Brother to Linda Ruth Merrick, Joy Lynn Keller, and Loretta Ann Baker, Brother in law to Jerry Merrick, Albert Keller, Jr. and John Baker, favorite uncle to Gina Christine and lots of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barry grew up in Dundalk, MD and escaped to the Eastern Shore 28 years ago with his Soulmate of 33 years, Kathleen E. Keller. Barry enjoyed running the Holy Smoke food trailer but mostly the friends he made throughout the years at all of the festivals. He was an avid fisherman, Captain of the crabbing and fishing boats. He truly loved hunting season when all of his family and friends would come to the farm. Barry leaves behind many friends, memories, laughter and tears. He may be gone but will never be forgotten.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Peacocks in Princess Anne, MD
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019