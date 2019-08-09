Home

Bernadine J. "Bernie" (Demski) Watkins


1944 - 2019
Bernadine J. "Bernie" (Demski) Watkins Obituary
On August 2, 2019, Bernadine J. Watkins (nee Demski) beloved wife of the late Robert J. Watkins. Loving daughter of the late Henry Demski and Julia P. Demski (nee Pazdzinski). Bernadine was a lifelong Sparrows Point resident and is survived by her devoted sons John A. Watkins and his wife Michelle and Carlton H. Watkins and his wife Jennifer. She was the cherished grandmother of Zachary, Ryan and Luke. Bernadine is also survived by her dear sister Maria Lana Lichte and her pet dog Heide.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Aug. 15, 2019
