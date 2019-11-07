|
Bernard J. Zukowski, 89, of Hutchinson Island, FL, formerly of Baltimore died peacefully on October 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Zukowski (nee Liscecki); loving father of Robin L. Wiseman and her husband Tom and the late Brian Zukowski; grandfather of Kristen Capobianco Storey of London, Nicholas Capobianco of Abingdon, MD and Brianne Manner. Bernie was an avid sports fan. He loved his Orioles and Ravens. Win or lose, he tuned in to every game! Duckpin bowling was also a favorite pastime that he enjoyed for over 60 years. A memorial gathering will be held in Baltimore at a later date.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 14, 2019