Bernetta Eileen Miller


1928 - 2020
Bernetta Eileen Miller Obituary
Bernetta Eileen Miller (nee Frantz), 91, passed away on the morning of March 18, 2020. Eileen was born on April 2, 1928, daughter of the late Clarence and Marguerite Frantz. Eileen was a devoted mother to James Miller and Linda Chester (nee Miller), mother-in-law to Paula Miller (nee Spencer), and was a loving grandmother to Stephanie Eisenhuth (nee Miller), Michelle Gaydos (nee Miller), Laura Leisher (nee Weimer), Courtney Miller, and Kevin Hemerick. Eileen is also survived by her nephew Walter Moats and her great-grandchildren Thomas A. Gaydos, Edris Evans V, Kaylyn Gaydos, and Sawyer Leisher. Eileen is now reunited with her parents; sister Millicent 'Sis' Moats; husband Francis 'Frank' Miller; and beloved son, Francis 'Frank' A. Miller.

In lieu of a viewing, the Miller family held a funeral service for Eileen on Saturday, March 21 at Fairview Cemetery, 1235 Fairview Church Road, Oakland, MD 21550.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Mar. 26, 2020
