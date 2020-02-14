|
|
Bethany Suzanne Baughman (Beth), 69, a lifetime resident of Dundalk, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. She was born on December 7, 1950 in Dundalk, MD, to the late William N. Clark and Jessie H. Clark.
She was a long-time member of the Church of God at Dundalk. She retired from the Department of Social Services. She enjoyed reading, watching old movies and mostly spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, David Baughman; her daughters, Katie Stratton Pakacki, Jessica Burton, Laura Baughman; her grandchildren, Jeremy Stratton, Nickolas Stratton, Aaron Stratton, Autumn Stratton; and her great-grandchild, Aryiel Stratton.
She is also survived by her brother, William P. Clark and his wife Mary, of Oregon and Dennis (Denny) Atkins and his wife Carol, of Maryland and many other loving family members and friends.
Funeral Services were held at Bradley-Ashton-Kehl Funeral Home, Dundalk, MD and Interment at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, 809 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air, MD.
In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to: Church of God at Dundalk, 6 Yorkway, Dundalk, MD 21222.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020