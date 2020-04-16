|
Bettie Jean Martin was a long time resident of Dundalk, MD, then Middle River before a recent move to Colora, MD, age 76, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. Bettie was born on July 25, 1943 in Dillon, SC to the late Lacy Golman Lockemy and Virginia (Burr) Lockemy.
Bettie was a homemaker most of her life. She accepted a position as the day manager in her husband's family bar, Hops Inn, until her retirement in 2000. Bettie will be remembered as a true southern lady with a beautiful smile and a big heart. The greatest joy in her life was her children and great grandchildren.
Bettie is survived by her two daughters: Debbie Isner and her husband, Paul Isner and Bobbie Martin-Sexton and her husband, Bob Sexton; brother, Lacy Lockemy and his wife, Mary; sister-in-law, Janet Locekmy; sister, Rachel Bussey; five grandchildren: Wes Isner, John Isner, Erin Hamilton, Kyle Martin and Ryan Martin; three great grandchildren: Caedon Kestner, Cameron Kestner and McKenna Hamilton and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to her parents, Bettie is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Robert L. Martin; son, Lee Martin; brother, Glenn Lockemy; brother-in-law, Ed Bussey and brother, Gerald Lockemy.
Services for Bettie will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020