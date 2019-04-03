Betty Jean Weinreich of Edgemere, MD, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 69.

Betty is survived by her husband, Raymond Weinreich Sr.; her daughter, Michele Vogel and husband Richard; her son, Raymond Weinreich Jr. and wife Amy; her grandchildren: Brandon, Emma, Brooke, Ethan, Evan, Ellie; her brothers: Charles and David Fistek; her beloved pets; and numerous extended family and friends.

Betty was born on Oct. 28, 1949 to Delores May Killmer and Clyde Akers, of Baltimore, MD. She grew up in Edgemere, MD, and graduated from Sparrows Point High School in 1968.

Prior to her passing, Betty was the store manager of the Edgemere Dollar General. She will forever be remembered for her friendly smile, unfailing willingness to help others, and her love and commitment to helping shelter pets. Betty was an amazing lady and the world won't be the same without her.

The family will remember Betty in a Celebration of Life Ceremony on April 7th at the Dundalk American Legion, Post 38, 3300 Dundalk Ave, Dundalk, MD 21222, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with Memorial Service beginning at 3 p.m.

In keeping with Betty's love and commitment to shelter pets, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Baltimore Humane Society in Betty's memory using the following link: https://bmorehumane.org/ambassador-donate?kwofrid=JLHFPX9 Published in Dundalk Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary