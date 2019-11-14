Home

Beverly Ann (Duni) Majewski


1955 - 2019
Beverly Ann (Duni) Majewski Obituary
On Sunday, November 3, 2019, BEVERLY ANN MAJEWSKI (nee Duni) beloved wife of Richard E. Majewski, devoted mother of Christopher & his wife Amy, Natalie & her husband Keith and Ashley & her husband Brian; dear grandmother of Brynley, Avarie, Caroline, Roger and Everlee; daughter of Dorothy Duni and the late Joseph Duni, sister of Christine & her husband John, Patricia & her husband Donald and Joseph & his wife Janet; aunt of Stephanie, Johnny, Kimberly, Alaena and Amanda, cousin of Billy. Beverly was also survived by many other loving family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held in her honor at St. Joseph Church Fullerton on November 23, 2019 at 10 A.M. Interment Private.

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Nov. 21, 2019
