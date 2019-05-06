Home

Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Billy Joe Stillwell Obituary
On May 5, 2019, Billy Joe Stillwell, husband of Pauline Stillwell, father of Christina Stillwell-Deaner and Michael Stillwell, grandfather of Alexa and Collin Deaner, brother of Bertina Vance and Imogene Chavis. Mr. Stillwell was preceded in death by sisters: Beulah Aker, June Baldwin; and his brother, Harlis Honaker.
Visitation with family will be held on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Trisagion service will be held on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Fr. Michael L. Pastrikos will officiate. Interment will follow at the Highview Cemetery, Fallston.
In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to the Humane Society of Harford County at https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/HumaneSocietyofHarfordCoun/OnlineDonation.html
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 9, 2019
