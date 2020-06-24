Blake Masijauskas
1987 - 2020
Blake Masijauskas, 32, of Berkeley Springs, WV passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Born August 9, 1987 in Baltimore, MD he is the son of Susan Stevenson Bowerman and Sam Bowerman; Harry Masijauskas; in addition to his parents, he is survived by three brothers, Travis Masijauskas, Matthew Bowerman, and Ryan Bowerman; and grandmother, Patricia Stevenson.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bernard Gilbert Stevenson; and Leonard and Angelina Masijauskas.

The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood will be open for family to receive friends, only from the hours of 3:00PM to 5:00PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives. Services and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, visitors are asked to bring small potted perennials to establish a memorial garden for Blake.

Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com

Published in Dundalk Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
The Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
327 West King St.
Martinsburg, WV 25401
(304) 263-8896
