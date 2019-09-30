|
On September 27, 2019, Bonnie Tucker, beloved daughter of Lester and Sandra Tucker; cherished sister of Diane Tucker, Timothy Tucker and his wife April, and the late Michael Tucker; dear aunt of Kevin Hamer.
Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Bonnie's life will be held on Wednesday morning at the funeral home at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Oct. 3, 2019