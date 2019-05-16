|
|
On April 25, 2019, Brenda Carol Shorey (Herald) gained her wings. She was the beloved wife of Robert K. Shorey Sr. for 40 years; loving mother to Tammy Hennessy, Christine Parks and her husband Raymond; doting grandmother to Ashley Hamilton, William Hennessy, Savannah Parks; wonderful stepmom to Sarina Evert, Shannon and Robert Shorey; loving sister to James Herald, Libby Ridgely, the late Charlotte Rickets, Rita Oakley, Terry Herald; she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 16, 2019