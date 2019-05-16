Home

Brenda Carol Shorey

Brenda Carol Shorey Obituary
On April 25, 2019, Brenda Carol Shorey (Herald) gained her wings. She was the beloved wife of Robert K. Shorey Sr. for 40 years; loving mother to Tammy Hennessy, Christine Parks and her husband Raymond; doting grandmother to Ashley Hamilton, William Hennessy, Savannah Parks; wonderful stepmom to Sarina Evert, Shannon and Robert Shorey; loving sister to James Herald, Libby Ridgely, the late Charlotte Rickets, Rita Oakley, Terry Herald; she also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on May 16, 2019
