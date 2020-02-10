Home

Eastern Assembly of God Church
7923 Wise Ave
Dundalk, MD 21222
Brian "Obie" Oberender

Brian "Obie" Oberender Obituary
Brian Oberender (Obie), 59, of Dundalk, passed away suddenly on Feb. 4, 2020. Brian is survived by his loving mother, Phyllis Oberender, and brothers Michael Oberender, Ricky Oberender and Danny Oberender, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his father John Oberender (Obie). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at the Eastern Assembly of God, 7923 Wise Ave. A reception will be held at the church after the service.
Published in Dundalk Eagle on Feb. 13, 2020
